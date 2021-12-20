3 Purdue vs. Incarnate Word: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers evaporated an in-state rival over the weekend and are set to return home tonight to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals at Mackey Arena.

Purdue (10-1) bodied Butler in Indianapolis on Saturday, subduing the Bulldogs for a 77-48 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Boilermakers controlled the action for the entirety of the contest, burying 11 threes for the afternoon and outrebounding their opponent 31-14. Jaden Ivey dropped 22 points and five rebounds in the win. Zach Edey had a 14 point, 11 rebound double-double off the bench.

Incarnate Word (2-9) was absolutely gashed by Rice on Thursday, falling 85-55 to its in-state foe. Drew Lutz was the only player to score in double-digits on the evening, dropping 21 points and seven rebounds.

How to watch Incarnate Word vs. Purdue

When: Monday, December 20th, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports, Fox Sport App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -38

Total: 145

The Pick

Incarnate Word +38

Purdue should dominate easily here but it only has one game this season where the team has won by 39 points or more. In turn, Incarnate Word has not been beaten that badly this year and lost by 27 in its previous encounter with a Top 5 team this season. Take the points with the Cardinals here.

