1 Baylor vs. Alcorn State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Baylor Bears survived an upset scare over the weekend to remain undefeated and will return home tonight for a matchup against the Alcorn State Braves.

Baylor (10-0) was tested on the road at Oregon on Saturday, clawing its way to a 78-70 victory. The Bears found themselves trailing by 10 at one point in the first half and entered halftime down by four. They ended up getting in together down the stretch of the second half, outscoring the Ducks 27-19 in the final 10 minutes of action. Kendall Brown had 17 points and four rebounds while James Akinjo added 17 points and six assists.

Alcorn State (1-9) continues trek on the road through its non-conference schedule and was last dominated by Tulsa in an 83-62 loss on Thursday. Paul King led with 21 points in the setback. The Braves’ last four losses have come by 19 points or more.

How to watch Baylor vs. Alcorn State

When: Monday, December 20th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: Big 12 Network, ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -34

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Baylor -34

This is the third Top 10 team in KenPom Alcorn State will face this year, previously losing to Gonzaga by 27 before falling to Houston by 32.

The final margin of victory will be determined by how long Scott Drew keeps his starters in but the signs point towards Baylor covering. The Bears are 7-2-1 against the spread this season and they have three wins of 32+ points this season. Tack on Alcorn playing its 11th road game of the season already and you can safely lay the points with Baylor here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.