5 Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs handled its business in the desert over the weekend and will return home to Spokane, WA, tonight for a home matchup with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Gonzaga (9-2) successfully walked out of the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on Saturday with a 69-55 victory over Texas Tech. The Bulldogs held control for the duration of the game and kept the Red Raiders at bay defensively to pick up the neutral-site win. Andrew Nembhard led with 16 points, six assists, and three steals. Rasir Bolton followed with 15 points.

Northern Arizona (4-7, 1-1 Big Sky) was also at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on Saturday, falling to San Diego in a 69-59 setback. The Lumberjacks lost despite outrebounding their opponent and forcing 17 turnovers. Jalen Cone led with 20 points in the loss.

How to watch Northern Arizona vs. Gonzaga

When: Monday, December 20th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: Root Sports Plus

Where to live stream online: Watch Stadium

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -35

Total: 146

The Pick

Under 146

Gonzaga should easily handle business at home here and do it in a manner where it stymies Northern Arizona offensively. The Zags are rated 14th in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom and are already an under-friendly team this year. Bang the under.

