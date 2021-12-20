Adam Thielen is inactive for Week 15 vs. bears

The Minnesota Vikings announced Week 15 inactives and Adam Thielen is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Chicago Bears. Thielen was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He logged DNP’s throughout the week.

With three DNPs, there was always a strong chance Thielen wouldn’t suit up for Minnesota’s Monday contest. With the receiver out, Justin Jefferson remains a strong WR1 while KJ Osborn vaults into WR2/flex territory depending on your team’s player availability situation.

Thielen was starting to see less of a role between the 20s but remained a strong redzone option for Kirk Cousins. The quarterback’s value likely won’t change much given the presence of Jefferson and Osborn. The Bears have been poor against the pass this season and historically have had trouble covering Thielen, so this is a tough break for managers hoping to get him back for the fantasy playoffs. Thielen will try to return Week 16 when the Vikings face the Rams.