The Cleveland Browns outbreak of COVID-19 pushed their Saturday game against the Las Vegas Raiders until Monday, but in the end, only one player was activated before the game, safety John Johnson III. That means that quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones, will remain out for the game.
Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum unable to be cleared for Week 15, Nick Mullens time
Neither of the top two Browns QBs can get negative COVID-19 tests for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.