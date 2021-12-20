How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on December 20th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your tv screens tonight with another live episode coming from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

It’s the second-to-last Raw of 2021 and that means we’re less than two weeks weeks away from the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. This jam packed show will continue to build towards that event and perhaps it isn’t too early to start thinking about the Royal Rumble next month in St. Louis.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, December 20th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

As expected, the WWE Championship bout at Day 1 is now a Fatal 4-Way match as title holder Big E will defend his belt against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. Lashley forcefully inserted himself into the match last week, defeating the other three in singles match to get the opportunity. With 12 days to go until the ppv, we’ll be hearing from the “Almighty” and the other three combatants tonight.

At Day 1, we’ll be getting a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship as Becky Lynch will once again defend against Liv Morgan. Lynch viciously attacked Morgan following their war of word last Monday, smashing her elbow into steel ring steps. We’ll see how they continue to progress this feud this week.

Also on the show, we’ll see a rematch between Bianca Belair and Doudrop as well as a one-on-one bout between Finn Balor and Austin Theory.