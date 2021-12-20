Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, December 20

Six games are on the docket for the Monday night NBA schedule as we get Christmas week started around the league. That means there’s plenty of player props you can choose from courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note, there’s always the possibility that this could change given the sudden and volatile nature of players being placed into COVID protocols across the league. We’ll just go with picks from players who are available as of this writing.

DeMar DeRozan under 39.5 Points, rebounds, and assists (-120)

Bulls forward DeRozan has inserted himself into the early-season MVP conversation and last night, he returned from a three-game absence to deliver 38 points, six assists, and four rebounds in a 115-110 victory over the Lakers.

Chicago will turn around to host the Rockets tonight and while there’s lots of excitement around him and the team right now, he’ll most likely cool off from his ref hot performance just 24 hours early. His season average in points, rebounds, and assists is around 36 and that’s most likely where he’ll be on the backend of a back-to-back.

Christian Wood over 10.5 rebounds (+100)

The Rockets center is averaging a double-double for the season but hasn’t gone over 10 rebounds in over a week. He’ll be banging up against Bulls center Nikola Vucevic throughout tonight’s contest but should get numerous opportunities to pull down some boards.

Rudy Gobert over 2.5 blocks (-105)

Gobert is averaging 2.3 blocks per game and really got active on that front on Saturday, coming up with six in the team’s loss to the Wizards. The Jazz are hosting the Hornets tonight, a team that leads the league in field goal attempts per game.

The more shot attempts means the more opportunities for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to send them packing and he has a good chance to clear 2.5 blocks once again.

