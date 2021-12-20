 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best D/ST schedules in fantasy football playoffs, waiver wire players to consider for semis

The second round of most fantasy football playoffs are getting underway in Week 16. We break down some waiver wire options at defense/special teams considering strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts as he leaves the field after defeating the New York Jets 33-18 at MetLife Stadium on December 05, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
It’s Week 16 of the NFL season, which means the second round of the fantasy football playoffs is here. If you’ve made it this far, you know how important a good D/ST start can be at this time of the year.

Below we’ll take a look at three defense/special teams units who are rostered in the less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues and could potentially help you make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best D/ST schedules

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST (vs. Giants, at Washington)

The Eagles haven’t been the best unit in the league, but they do get pressure up front. They’re playing two offenses with uncertainty at the quarterback position and injuries at running back and receiver. Philadelphia is a widely available unit, so this could be a sneaky option for Week 16 against the Giants.

Los Angeles Chargers (at Texans, vs. Broncos)

The Texans beat up on the Jaguars twice this season, but the Chargers are a different beast. Los Angeles has some elite playmakers defensively, and should be able to wreak havoc against Davis Mills and Houston. This could be one of the better defensive units available for Week 16.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST (at Cardinals, at Raiders)

The Colts are coming off a strong outing against the Patriots in Week 15 and have a struggling Cardinals unit coming up. There’s also the matchup with the Raiders in Week 17, so this could be a unit to stash on the bench if you have a spot available.

