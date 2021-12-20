Best TE schedules in the fantasy football playoffs, waiver wire players to consider in semis

Despite some interruptions in the schedule, we are making our way through Week 15 of the NFL season and are steamrolling through the fantasy football playoffs. If you’re still alive, you’re probably looking for some tight end help and we know how hard it can be to find some tight end help at this point of the year.

Below we’ll take a look at three tight ends who are rostered in the less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues and could potentially help you make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best TE schedules

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (47% ESPN, vs. Bills)

Hunter Henry has been a phenomenal red zone option for the Pats this season and he brought in six targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s loss at the Colts on Saturday. That gave him nine touchdowns on the season, a new career high for the sixth-year tight end.

He’s surprisingly still available in most ESPN leagues. He’s averaging 6.8 fantasy points per game in standard leagues and 9.7 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues.

The two-time Pro Bowl tight end got plenty of targets in Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs but didn’t make much of an impact. He caught three passes for just 32 yards in the setback.

The veteran is earning fantasy managers 7.9 points a game in PPR leagues and has a good opportunity against the Texans in Week 16. Houston is yielding 9.7 fantasy points a game to opposing tight ends, giving up 698 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos (1% ESPN, at Raiders)

The backup tight end has been getting a lot of looks for the Broncos as of late and actually led the team in receiving during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. He caught three receptions for 58 yards in the loss, his third straight game with at least three receptions.

The Raiders have yielded an average of 10.9 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, giving up 840 yards and nine touchdowns this season. This will be an opportunity for both him and Noah Fant to have good days.