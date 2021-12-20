Best WR schedules in the fantasy football playoffs, waiver wire players to consider in semis

With Week 15 in the NFL coming to an end on Tuesday night, it is a good time to look ahead to the next round of fantasy football playoffs. While we know that most managers already have their starting wide receivers set in place. Other managers may be searching the waiver wire, especially if they are not happy with how their WR1 or WR2 are playing over these last few weeks.

Below we’ll take a look at three wide receivers who are rostered in the less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues and could potentially help you make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best WR schedules

Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills (Week 16 at Patriots, Week 17 vs. Falcons, Week 18 vs. Jets)

The second-year wide receiver has started emerge over the last few weeks as the Bills’ No. 2 receiver, which is great news for Buffalo fans and fantasy managers. On Sunday against the Panthers, Davis had five receptions (seven targets) for 85 yards and two touchdowns. It was the third-straight game that Davis had scored at least one touchdown.

Additionally, in his last three games, the young wide receiver is averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game. Davis will have a tough matchup next week against the Pats, but after that Buffalo has the Falcons and Jets. He’s currently rostered in 12.2% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (Week 16 at Falcons, Week 17 at Seahawks, Week 18 vs. Packers)

The rookie wide receiver has been a consistent playmaker in the Lions’ offense this season, but over the last three weeks he’s started to heat up. On Sunday against the Cardinals, St. Brown produced eight receptions (11 targets) for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown.

St. Brown has now scored a touchdown in two out of his last three games and is averaging 11.6 targets per game. The former USC standout has been a solid compliment to veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. St. Brown is currently rostered in 24% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals (Week 16 vs. Colts, Week 17 at Cowboys, Week 18 vs. Seahawks)

With superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins out for the rest of the season, the Cardinals will be leaning on Christian Kirk, Rondale, and Green. Green was not able to score a TD in Sunday’s blowout loss, but he still put up a serviceable stat line — four receptions (eight targets) for 64 yards.

The veteran wide receiver is averaging 8.64 fantasy points per game in his last five games, which is not that great for a WR1 or WR2 in fantasy. However, when we are talking about a FLEX add, Green could be on the radar for many fantasy managers. He’s currently rostered in 44% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.