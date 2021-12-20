Best RB schedules in the fantasy football playoffs, waiver wire players to consider in semis

We are in the home stretch of the fantasy football season. Despite some crazy postponements in Week 15, we are heading into Week 16 and the likely semi-finals for your fantasy football playoffs. Whether you have a running back with a bad matchup, an injury or that is on the Covid list you may need to look outside of your roster for a substitute for your playoff lineup.

Below we’ll take a look at three running backs who are rostered in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues and could potentially help you make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best RB schedules

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans (LAC, @SF rostered in 20.6% of leagues)

This isn’t a sexy pick at all, but Burkhead does have double-digit carries in back-to-back games. Both of his upcoming defenses that he will be running against both rank in the top-13 in fantasy points given up per game to opposing running backs. Burkhead likely won’t be more than a flex play in your league, but if you are desperate he has a decent floor.

JD McKissic, Washington Football Team (@PHI, @DAL rostered in 47.5% of leagues)

McKissic has value in half-PPR and full PPR leagues and will be a flex consideration for the next two games. At the time of this writing, Washington hasn’t played its Week 15 game so monitor if McKissic gets injured or anything. He has been in the concussion protocol but should be ready by Week 16 at the latest.

Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers (@TEN, HOU rostered in 37.4% of leagues)

Wilson Jr. filled in for Elijah Mitchell in Week 15 and went off. He rushed 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell was dealing with both concussion symptoms and a knee issue so it will be important to monitor his practice participation throughout the week. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16’s Thursday Night Football game so the short week could lead to Wilson being the starting back again.