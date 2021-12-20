Best QB schedules in the fantasy football playoffs, waiver wire players to consider in semis

Despite some interruptions in the schedule, we are making our way through Week 15 of the NFL season and are steamrolling through the fantasy football playoffs. If you are still alive, you are likely in a semi-final matchup. If, for whatever reason, you need to look outside your roster for an option at quarterback, we have the help you are looking for.

Below we’ll take a look at three quarterbacks, who are rostered in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues and could potentially help you make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best QB schedules

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (@Titans, HOU rostered in 19.8% of leagues)

The Tennessee Titans are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Jimmy G has opened up the Niners' offense with help from Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. If your team gets the win then Garoppolo would get the Houston Texans in Week 17 which could be your league’s championship week. This isn’t a cakewalk matchup, but the Texans' defense just isn’t good.

Davis Mills, Houston Texans (LAC, @SF rostered in 1.3% of leagues)

Mills has looked solid under center for the Texans this season. There are even speculations that the Texans may pass on using a top pick on a quarterback if Mills continues playing well. The Texans' next two games are going to be against tough opponents and the game script is predicted to favor the pass. Mills is a desperate move, but he could have some value for your lineup.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (@KC, CLE rostered in 19.5% of leagues)

Roethlisberger has been fine this season, but his days of lighting up the fantasy leaderboards are long gone. He snuck in for a rushing touchdown in Week 15, but don’t count on that being an every-week occurrence. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Brown defenses are beatable through the air and Roethlisberger at least has decent matchups coming up. You could do worse than him for the remaining two weeks.