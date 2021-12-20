Best kicker schedules in fantasy football playoffs, waiver wire players to consider for semis

Kickers can make a big difference in a playoff matchup, especially when they have proficiency from distance. In Week 16, it’s important to make sure you’ve got the right player in that spot if you’re still competing in the fantasy playoffs.

Below we’ll take a look at three kickers who are rostered in the less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues and could potentially help you make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best K schedules

Tampa Bay Buccaneers K Ryan Succop (at Panthers, at Jets)

It’s easy to grab the kicker who is in a successful offense, which is the case with Succop. The Buccaneers should be able to score fairly easily against the Panthers, which means Succop will have a solid floor in Week 16.

Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater (vs. Colts, at Cowboys)

Prater has two advantages in this matchup against the Colts. The Cardinals are struggling at the moment offensively but have the ability to kick it into high gear quickly. Arizona also plays in a stadium where the elements aren’t an issue, so Prater could get a chance to attempt some longer kicks which carry additional points.

Miami Dolphins K Jason Sanders (at Saints, at Titans)

The Dolphins have some good matchups coming up, and Sanders has been a strong kicker this season. He’s 17/23 on the season kicking field goals, and will be in an environment where elements won’t be a factor in Week 16. The Dolphins are also playing on Monday, which means Sanders could be the last player in the lineup to take you over the line in the matchup.