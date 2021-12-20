NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, December 20

We have a six-game slate in the NBA on Monday night, which includes a matchup on NBA TV between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

De’Anthony Melton, Grizzlies, $4,800

With many players being placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocol on a daily basis, it’s getting tough to find value plays for DFS. However, there are some solid under the radar players that could give your lineup a boost. One player who fits this mold is Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton, who can be rostered at either guard spot.

Melton is averaging 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 24.1 fantasy points per game this season. On Sunday against the Trail Blazers, the former USC standout had nine points, five rebounds, and four assists (27.3 fantasy points). The Grizz will be going up the Thunder, who are ranked 27th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season.

KJ Martin, Rockets, $4,300

If you are looking for a value play in the frontcourt, then Rockets forward KJ Martin may be a good option. Martin has scored at least 10 points or more in four-straight games and had a double-double on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

The young forward posted 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with 28.8 fantasy points in the nine-point loss to the Pistons. In his last four games, Martin is averaging 26.7 FPPG and has a favorable tonight against the Bulls, who are ranked 26th against PF/Cs (OPRK) this season.

Lonnie Walker IV, Spurs, $4,200

The last value play for tonight’s slate will be Lonnie Walker IV, who has provided a spark off the bench recently for the Spurs. On Sunday night against the Kings, Walker IV scored 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range, while adding three rebounds and four assists (30.3. fantasy points)

The 23-year-old is averaging 26.4 fantasy points per game in his last five games. Walker will hope to build off this recent stretch of games against the Los Angeles Clippers, who held him to four points (10.5 fantasy points) on Nov. 16.