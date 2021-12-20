Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Warriors on Monday

De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings will play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played each other in October, the Warriors defeated the Kings 119-107. In that game, Curry had 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-15 3pt), 10 assists, and seven rebounds. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Kings vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -12.5

Even though the Warriors have both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole on health and safety protocols, I still think Golden State can win and get the cover. Golden State had a three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday as they lost by 19 points to the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State rested most of its starters in that game, which led to young guys such as rookie Jonathan Kuminga receiving a ton of playing time and excelling. The Warriors have played extremely well at home this season, winning 14 out of their 16 games at the Chase Center. Golden State is 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six games, but they are 11-4-1 ATS at home this season.

Finally, when it comes to double-digit spreads this season, the Warriors are 3-1-1 ATS. As for the Kings, they are without De’Aaron Fox, who was also placed in the league’s health and safety protocol. Despite not having Fox, Sacramento was able to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 121-114 on Sunday night. The Kings are 2-3 ATS when they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back this season. Additionally, they are 2-4 ATS in their last six games and 5-6 ATS when they are the road underdogs.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

The first time these two teams played in October, the total points scored were 226. The Warriors will not have Wiggins and Poole, who are averaging 36.6 points per game. Golden State is averaging 106.2 points per game in their last 10 games, while the Kings are scoring 113.4 points per game in their last 10. The total has gone over in five out of the Kings’ last seven games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.