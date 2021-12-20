Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Clippers on Monday

Christmas week in the NBA is here and we kick it off with a Western Conference showdown at Staples Center tonight as the Los Angeles Clippers will battle the San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles (16-14) is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak tonight and will look to regroup after a 104-103 road stunner to the Thunder on Saturday. The Clippers were clinging on to a two-point lead in the final seconds before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander buried a three at the buzzer to doom them to a heartbreaking setback. For tonight’s game, L.A. is hoping to get Paul George back in the lineup. He’s missed the last five games with an elbow sprain.

San Antonio (11-18) is halfway through a four-game road trip and were bested 121-114 by Sacramento last night. The team was virtually even with the Kings on the stat sheet but mostly had to play catch up after falling behind in the first quarter. Dejounte Murray put up a near triple-double of 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Los Angeles enters as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 217.

Spurs vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -4.5

San Antonio has generally done well as a road underdog this season, boasting a 7-4 record against the spread under those circumstance. However, the Clippers have the rest advantage at home and will potentially have Paul George back in the saddle. Lay the points with the Clippers in this one.

Over/Under: Over 217

The Spurs are the second most over-friendly team in the NBA and have put up at least 104 points in 11 straight games. Even on the back end of a back-to-back, they should be able to put up enough points to trigger the over once again.

