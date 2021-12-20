Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Celtics on Monday

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will try to pick up their first win against the Boston Celtics tonight on NBA TV.

These two Atlantic division rivals just played each other earlier this month, where Boston defeated Philly 88-87 at TD Garden. The Sixers (15-15) are currently on a three-game losing streak after losing 114-105 to the Brooklyn Nets last week. The Celtics (15-15) defeated the New York Knicks 114-107 on Saturday after losing by four to the Golden State Warriors the previous night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

76ers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers +3

Both the Sixers and Celtics have multiple players on the health and safety protocol heading into tonight’s game. The Sixers were scheduled to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the league postponed the game due to them not having eight available and Covid-19 issues.

Philadelphia will look to get Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey back in the starting lineup; both are dealing with nagging injuries. The Sixers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games, but are 6-4 ATS when they are the road underdog.

The Celtics have six players on the health and safety protocols and Jayson Tatum is listed questionable with a left ankle sprain. Boston has been inconsistent this season, which is indicative of their .500 record through 30 games. However, the C’s have won three out of their last four games at TD Garden and 8-2 straight up in their last 10 home games. Boston is 5-6 ATS when they are the home favorites and 10-7 ATS when they are the favorites.

Over/Under: Under 213.5

The last time these teams played each other on Dec. 1, it was a defensive struggle as the total points scored was 175. We should expect both teams to score more than 85 points tonight, despite multiple players in the league’s protocol. However, I don’t see the total going over even with Embiid and Tatum on the floor.

