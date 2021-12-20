Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Jazz on Monday

Christmas week in the NBA tips off tonight and we’ll be treated to an inter-conference showdown in Salt Lake City as the Charlotte Hornets pay a visit to the Utah Jazz.

Charlotte (16-16) was burned by the Suns in a 137-106 blowout last night, marking the team’s third loss during its current road trip out west. The Hornets yielded 20 threes during the contest and only shot 36% from the field themselves. Miles Bridges delivered a strong effort of 26 points and five rebounds.

Utah (20-9) suffered a pair of close losses over the weekend, losing by two to the Spurs on Friday before falling 109-103 to the Wizards on Saturday. The Jazz came up just short despite a 32 point and five rebound night from Donovan Mitchell.

Utah enters as an 11-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 236.

Hornets vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -11

Charlotte is 18-14 against the spread this season overall but are 6-10 ATS as a road underdog. Utah should be able to take advantage of that at home and after suffering back-to-back close losses, they’re going to be motivated to start the holiday week off with a strong victory at home. Lay the points with the Jazz.

Over/Under: U236.5

This will be the third game in four days for both teams, so there will be a level fatigue that has to be accounted for all around in this game. Charlotte is the most over-friendly team in the league at 20-11-1 but the Utah defense should be able to slow them down.

