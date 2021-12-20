Opening Week 16 Dolphins vs. Saints odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 15 Sunday slate and Monday Night Football and... Tuesday Night Football (?) remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 16. The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Dolphins won by the skin of their teeth in Week 15, beating the Jets 31-24. Miami improved to 7-7 and is a game back of the three leading wild card teams. The Saints closed out Week 15 with a 9-0 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday Night Football. Saints DC Dennis Allen continues to have Tom Brady’s number.

Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Dolphins-Saints Week 16 matchup over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Saints -3

Opening point total: 39.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -165, Dolphins +145

Early pick: Dolphins +3

This is a tough one to figure out. On the one hand, there could be some overreaction to the Saints upset of the Bucs. Dennis Allen kept Brady flustered, but we have not seen any consistency from the Saints defense week-to-week. On the other hand, Miami has won six straight, but outside of the win over Baltimore, it’s wins against the Texans, Panthers, Giants and two against the Jets — and even the Ravens win is losing some luster. I’m inclined to take the points with the Dolphins but neither side offers great value right now.

