Gabriel Davis, Tyler Huntley among best players to add in Week 16 waivers

With Week 15 of the fantasy playoffs still ongoing, it’s not too early to look ahead to Week 16 and look at which players are still worth a waiver wire add. At this point in the season, rosters are largely set but there still are some players who can make a difference in the fantasy playoffs. Here are the best players available on the waiver wire in Week 16, along with their rostership percentage in ESPN leagues.

Week 16 byes: There are no more bye weeks.

Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (3.5 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — Cincinnati Bengals

Managers may have been averse to playing Huntley in place of Lamar Jackson, but that might not be the case any longer. The quarterback torched one of the league’s top defenses for four total touchdowns and racked up over 35 fantasy points. If you’re a manager with Jackson, having Huntley as a backup option might be the move for Week 16.

Buffalo Bills WR Gabriel Davis (12.2 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — New England Patriots

With Emmanuel Sanders out, Davis took advantage against the Panthers. He put up 85 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15, which is likely to swing some fantasy matchups. Davis caught a touchdown against the Patriots in the previous matchup, and the weather should be more cooperative this time around.

Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (15.4 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — Cleveland Browns

Valdes-Scantling made big plays against a depleted Ravens secondary, recording 98 yards and a score on five catches. He’s the clear No. 2 receiver on the team and will get favorable matchups with Davante Adams drawing most of the attention from defenses.

Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds (3.5 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

Reynolds is clearly the preferred running back behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in Dan Campbell’s offense. There’s no telling how both of those players are in terms of health, so Reynolds becomes a strong add for managers who have Swift or Williams.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-ra St. Brown (24 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

St. Brown is likely to see his volume continue for the rest of the season, with T.J. Hockenson done. Josh Reynolds has some familiarity with Jared Goff and could also be a good wavier add, but St. Brown is the top receiver on this team now. The rookie has a favorable matchup against the Falcons in Week 16.

Miami Dolphins RB Duke Johnson (0.7 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — New Orleans Saints

Johnson broke out in Week 15, getting the majority of the team’s carries and finding the endzone twice. Brian Flores may have been hesitant to play Myles Gaskin too much immediate after his stint on the reserve/COVID list, but the coach still gave him 10 carries. Johnson figures to have a bigger role going forward, especially if Malcolm Brown is still out.