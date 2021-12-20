The Los Angeles Chargers have placed their starting running back Austin Ekeler on the COVID-19 list heading into Week 16, per Taylor Bisciotti. He is considered day-to-day, which could mean his vaccinated or was just a close contact and wasn’t vaccinated. We’ll learn more in the coming days, but it sounds like he has a chance to play against the Texans this week.
Austin Ekeler placed on COVID-19 list for Week 16
