Report: Giants shutting down Daniel Jones for the season due to neck injury

The New York Giants will shut down their quarterback Daniel Jones for the season, per Dan Duggan. Jones has been dealing with a neck injury over the last few weeks and couldn’t get cleared for contact. He was healthy enough to participate in practices, but there is something about his injury that makes it unsafe for him to play. Mike Glennon and possibly Jake Fromm will take over for the rest of the season.

It’s yet another lost season for the Giants, who dealt with multiple key injuries once again, while also not putting out a good football team. Jones, if he can recover from this injury, will be slated to start for the Giants once again in 2022, but they could end up at least finding competition for him this off season.

Giants made the rare step of having head trainer Ronnie Barnes release a statement on Daniel Jones’ injury: pic.twitter.com/CJLLRBRNma — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 20, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Glennon hasn’t looked good, so we will likely see Fromm get some chances, but neither are worthy of fantasy starts. They will also cap the upside of all the Giants offensive players.