Lions place QB Jared Goff on COVID-19 list ahead of Week 16

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday ahead of the team’s Week 16 matchup at the Atlanta Falcons. He joins the ever-growing list of players across both the NFL and all sports to enter COVID protocols over the last week.

Goff successfully led the Lions to a shocking upset of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dominating the NFC contender for a 30-12 victory. The former No. 1 overall pick was accurate in the victory, completing 21-of-26 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Fantasy football implications

If Goff were to produce a negative test before Sunday’s road matchup, he’ll be eligible to suit up for the Lions in the game. If he doesn’t, Tim Boyle will step in to fulfill starter duties. Boyle has appeared in just two games this season for Detroit this season, throwing two interceptions in the process.