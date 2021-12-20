Jamaal Williams activated from COVID-19 list for Week 16

The Detroit Lions get running back Jamaal Williams back for Week 16, as he’s been officially activated from the COVID-19 list. The Lions have been short-handed at running back with D’Andre Swift dealing with a shoulder injury and Williams on The COVID-19 list. But they did get some great work out of Craig Reynolds over the last two games.

There is a chance that Swift could return from his injury this week, but they won’t rush him with Reynolds and Williams ready to go and their season over in terms of playoff chances.

Fantasy football implications

Much depends on what Swift’s chances of playing come down to, but if he remains out, Williams would likely share work with Reynolds enough to hurt both of their chances for strong fantasy points. It is a good matchup with the Falcons though and both should have some fantasy value for Sunday of Week 16.