Titans designate A.J. Brown to return from I.R. for Week 16

The Tennessee Titans designated wide receiver A.J. Brown to return from injured reserve on Monday. The Titans now have a 21-day window to officially active the 24-year-old receiver and get him back on the field.

Fantasy football implications

The Titans would love to get Brown back sooner than later, especially with Julio Jones leaving Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh with a hamstring injury. The former Ole Miss standout has been on injured reserve since Nov. 27 due to a chest injury.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver last played in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, where he had five receptions (nine targets) for 48 yards. This season, Brown has 46 receptions (78 targets) for 615 yards and three touchdowns.

If Brown does not play this week and Jones cannot go, then the Titans would be left with Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as their top-two wide receivers. Westbrook-Ikhine was the team’s leading receiver with four receptions (seven targets) for 32 yards.