Chiefs place Travis Kelce on COVID-19 list ahead of Week 16

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Trey Marshall (36) during overtime at SoFi Stadium.&nbsp; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been placed on the COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The good news is that Kelce is vaccinated and with the new protocols, he’ll have a better chance of being cleared than he would have a couple weeks ago.

The Chiefs don’t really have a strong backup tight end for fantasy, as Noah Gray and Blake Bell have split time backing up Kelce. If Kelce can’t play, we’d likely see those two get some work, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson would all see some extra work.

Fantasy football implications

If you are in the fantasy playoffs, you very much need Kelce to get a negative test and play this week.

