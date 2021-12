The San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was listed on the injury report as not practicing on Monday. He is over his concussion, but he is dealing with a knee injury and with a quick turnaround game on Thursday night, his chance to play isn’t great. Jeff Wilson Jr. should again take the lead if Mitchell can’t go.

Mitchell won the starting job and rolled with it, but injuries have slowed him down, giving Jeff Wilson Jr. a great chance to prove himself.