Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Paul George headline NBA injury report for Monday, Dec. 20

NBA action continues Monday, even as the league has started postponing games due to the recent COVID outbreak. Nearly every team in the league has been affected, and some rosters have been hit harder than others. Fans and bettors need to be wary that the league’s health and safety protocols can significantly impact each contest. Here’s a look at the injury report for Monday, December 20th, which includes relevant players in the health and safety protocols.
NBA Injury Report, December 20th
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid (ankle), questionable
Embiid has been dealing with the ankle issue for a while but will benefit from the postponement of Sunday’s game. He should be in for this contest.
Jayson Tatum (ankle), questionable
Tatum was a surprise add to the injury report with an ankle sprain. He’s questionable for the contest, but should suit up.
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole (protocols), TBD; Andrew Wiggins (protocols) OUT
Wiggins joins Poole in the protocols, but the Warriors don’t have any other injuries of note.
De’Aaron Fox (protocols), TBD; Davion Mitchell (protocols) TBD; Marvin Bagley (protocols), TBD
The Kings are dealing with some COVID issues themselves, but managed to take down the Spurs Sunday. The second game of a back-to-back set could be more of a problem without Fox and Mitchell.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George (elbow), questionable
George remains questionable with his elbow injury. He has now missed five games in a row with the injury.