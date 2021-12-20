Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Paul George headline NBA injury report for Monday, Dec. 20

NBA action continues Monday, even as the league has started postponing games due to the recent COVID outbreak. Nearly every team in the league has been affected, and some rosters have been hit harder than others. Fans and bettors need to be wary that the league’s health and safety protocols can significantly impact each contest. Here’s a look at the injury report for Monday, December 20th, which includes relevant players in the health and safety protocols.

NBA Injury Report, December 20th

Joel Embiid (ankle), questionable

Embiid has been dealing with the ankle issue for a while but will benefit from the postponement of Sunday’s game. He should be in for this contest.

Jayson Tatum (ankle), questionable

Tatum was a surprise add to the injury report with an ankle sprain. He’s questionable for the contest, but should suit up.

Jordan Poole (protocols), TBD; Andrew Wiggins (protocols) OUT

Wiggins joins Poole in the protocols, but the Warriors don’t have any other injuries of note.

De’Aaron Fox (protocols), TBD; Davion Mitchell (protocols) TBD; Marvin Bagley (protocols), TBD

The Kings are dealing with some COVID issues themselves, but managed to take down the Spurs Sunday. The second game of a back-to-back set could be more of a problem without Fox and Mitchell.

Paul George (elbow), questionable

George remains questionable with his elbow injury. He has now missed five games in a row with the injury.