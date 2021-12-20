NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes notches another win, gains traction in MVP race

A few weeks ago, the thought of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes winning the MVP award this season seemed nearly impossible, but this has been a weird season. This week he might have taken his biggest step forward with a win against the Los Angeles Chargers where he threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in a big division game. We take a look at his odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 15.

Mahomes came into Week 15 tied for fourth in the MVP race with Matthew Stafford at +1400. Tom Brady sat in front at -150, Aaron Rodgers at +600 and Kyler Murray at +750. This week moves those odds around, with Brady staying at the top, but losing some ground to Rodgers, while Mahomes passes Murray after a couple of down games.

Patrick Mahomes MVP odds: +1000

Mahomes has been inconsistent to say the least and hi interception numbers, especially compared to Rodgers, are just ugly. But, there is no doubt that he has helped his team win seven straight games. If that win streak continues and his stats become more consistent, he will be on track to make this a close MVP race with Rodgers and Brady.

Mahomes with 30 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions isn’t putting up the numbers he has in the past, but his ability to change his style of play to help his team win is worthy of praise. If Brady and Rodgers don’t fall back much, he’ll have trouble overtaking them, but there is no doubt that he’s a worthy participant in the MVP race this season.

