Super Bowl 56 odds: Colts, 49ers rise while Cardinals nosedive

Two contenders with a strong running game made big moves towards the playoffs. We take a look at Super Bowl odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 15.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts to a play during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.
The New England Patriots were seemingly on their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC behind a powerful defense, a potent running game and a rising rookie quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts had other ideas.

Indianapolis dominated New England Saturday in Week 15, capping a 27-17 victory on a long Jonathan Taylor touchdown run. The Colts have a similar combination when it comes to success, with Taylor’s MVP-like numbers leading the way. Bettors interested in backing Indianapolis should get on the train now, because the Colts could keep trending up if they beat the Cardinals next week.

Those Cardinals saw their Super Bowl odds take a nosedive after a truly horrendous effort against the Lions. Arizona might have been caught napping after a tough Monday Night Football loss to the Rams, but losing to a 1-win team dealing with substantial injury issues is not a good look. This might be a team to fade moving forward.

Arizona’s division mate is steadily rising as a contender. The San Francisco 49ers are starting to get healthier and Jimmy Garoppolo is playing at a high level. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel can match any other team’s top two skill players, and Kyle Shanahan is a positive as a coach. The path is not easy, but San Francisco could be a strong value play going forward.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 16, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 16

Team Week 1 Week 15 Week 16
Team Week 1 Week 15 Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +500 +450
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +550 +500
Green Bay Packers +1300 +700 +550
New England Patriots +3500 +750 +1000
Buffalo Bills +1000 +1200 +1000
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1000
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1200 +1200
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +3000 +1600
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +850 +1800
Tennessee Titans +3000 +2000 +2500
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +3500 +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +3500
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +5000 +4000
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +3500 +6000
Cleveland Browns +1600 +3500 +6000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +8000 +8000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +8000 +10000
Carolina Panthers +9000 +100000 +10000
New York Giants +8000 +100000 +10000
Chicago Bears +6500 +100000 +10000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +15000
Denver Broncos +4500 +8000 +20000
New Orleans Saints +3000 +15000 +20000
Washington +5000 +15000 +20000
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +15000 +20000
Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +20000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +20000 +25000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 OTB OTB
New York Jets +15000 OTB OTB
Detroit Lions +20000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +30000 OTB OTB

