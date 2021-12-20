Super Bowl 56 odds: Colts, 49ers rise while Cardinals nosedive

The New England Patriots were seemingly on their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC behind a powerful defense, a potent running game and a rising rookie quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts had other ideas.

Indianapolis dominated New England Saturday in Week 15, capping a 27-17 victory on a long Jonathan Taylor touchdown run. The Colts have a similar combination when it comes to success, with Taylor’s MVP-like numbers leading the way. Bettors interested in backing Indianapolis should get on the train now, because the Colts could keep trending up if they beat the Cardinals next week.

Those Cardinals saw their Super Bowl odds take a nosedive after a truly horrendous effort against the Lions. Arizona might have been caught napping after a tough Monday Night Football loss to the Rams, but losing to a 1-win team dealing with substantial injury issues is not a good look. This might be a team to fade moving forward.

Arizona’s division mate is steadily rising as a contender. The San Francisco 49ers are starting to get healthier and Jimmy Garoppolo is playing at a high level. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel can match any other team’s top two skill players, and Kyle Shanahan is a positive as a coach. The path is not easy, but San Francisco could be a strong value play going forward.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 16, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 16 Team Week 1 Week 15 Week 16 Team Week 1 Week 15 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +500 +450 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +550 +500 Green Bay Packers +1300 +700 +550 New England Patriots +3500 +750 +1000 Buffalo Bills +1000 +1200 +1000 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1000 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1200 +1200 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +3000 +1600 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +850 +1800 Tennessee Titans +3000 +2000 +2500 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +3500 +3000 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +3500 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +5000 +4000 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +3500 +6000 Cleveland Browns +1600 +3500 +6000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +8000 +8000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +8000 +10000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +100000 +10000 New York Giants +8000 +100000 +10000 Chicago Bears +6500 +100000 +10000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +15000 Denver Broncos +4500 +8000 +20000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +15000 +20000 Washington +5000 +15000 +20000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +15000 +20000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +20000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +20000 +25000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 OTB OTB New York Jets +15000 OTB OTB Detroit Lions +20000 OTB OTB Houston Texans +30000 OTB OTB

