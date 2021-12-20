Super Bowl 56 odds: Colts, 49ers rise while Cardinals nosedive

The New England Patriots were seemingly on their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC behind a powerful defense, a potent running game and a rising rookie quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts had other ideas.
Indianapolis dominated New England Saturday in Week 15, capping a 27-17 victory on a long Jonathan Taylor touchdown run. The Colts have a similar combination when it comes to success, with Taylor’s MVP-like numbers leading the way. Bettors interested in backing Indianapolis should get on the train now, because the Colts could keep trending up if they beat the Cardinals next week.
Those Cardinals saw their Super Bowl odds take a nosedive after a truly horrendous effort against the Lions. Arizona might have been caught napping after a tough Monday Night Football loss to the Rams, but losing to a 1-win team dealing with substantial injury issues is not a good look. This might be a team to fade moving forward.
Arizona’s division mate is steadily rising as a contender. The San Francisco 49ers are starting to get healthier and Jimmy Garoppolo is playing at a high level. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel can match any other team’s top two skill players, and Kyle Shanahan is a positive as a coach. The path is not easy, but San Francisco could be a strong value play going forward.
Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 16, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 16
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 15
|Week 16
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 15
|Week 16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+600
|+500
|+450
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+500
|+550
|+500
|Green Bay Packers
|+1300
|+700
|+550
|New England Patriots
|+3500
|+750
|+1000
|Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|+1200
|+1000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1400
|+1200
|+1000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+3500
|+1200
|+1200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+3500
|+3000
|+1600
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4500
|+850
|+1800
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|+2000
|+2500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|+3500
|+3000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+3000
|+2000
|+3500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+15000
|+5000
|+4000
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1400
|+3500
|+6000
|Cleveland Browns
|+1600
|+3500
|+6000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+10000
|+8000
|+8000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|+8000
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+9000
|+100000
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|+100000
|+10000
|Chicago Bears
|+6500
|+100000
|+10000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+4500
|+15000
|+15000
|Denver Broncos
|+4500
|+8000
|+20000
|New Orleans Saints
|+3000
|+15000
|+20000
|Washington
|+5000
|+15000
|+20000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+2000
|+15000
|+20000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3500
|+20000
|+20000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+10000
|+20000
|+25000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+8000
|+50000
|+50000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|OTB
|OTB
|New York Jets
|+15000
|OTB
|OTB
|Detroit Lions
|+20000
|OTB
|OTB
|Houston Texans
|+30000
|OTB
|OTB
