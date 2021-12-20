NBA MVP odds tracker: Can Nikola Jokic make up some ground on Stephen Curry?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the league’s reigning MVP, deserves to be in the conversation for this season’s Most Valuable Player. ESPN’s Zach Lowe floated this thought on the network’s NBA Countdown show and it’s time to give it a more in-depth look.

Jokic is currently fourth in the odds table to win the award, but he’s clearly behind Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Curry has a big advantage on Durant as well. The narrative has started to form that this is a three-man race, or maybe even a two-man race depending on how realistic you think Antetokounmpo’s chances are. Jokic is here to say he’s still very much in the picture.

The Nuggets big man is once again putting up spectacular numbers, with 26.3 points, 7.5 assists and 13.5 rebounds per game. He has a better effective shooting percentage than last season, and is somehow shooting better from the floor. He leads every advanced metric, but the only reason he’s behind Curry, Durant and Antetokounmpo is because of Denver’s record. There’s precedence of a player being given MVP despite his team being lower in the standings, when Russell Westbrook won the honors. If Jokic can carry this Nuggets team to the playoffs without Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr., he should get consideration.

Durant and Antetokounmpo are currently in COVID protocols, so this is a golden opportunity for Jokic to deliver some big performances and start getting oddsmakers to believe he can climb into the conversation as the 2021 calendar year comes to a close.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Dec. 20)

1. Stephen Curry, +130

2. Kevin Durant, +275

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, +750

4. Nikola Jokic, +1400

5. Luka Doncic, +3500

6. Joel Embiid, +3500

7. Paul George, +5000

8. Trae Young, +5000

9. Chris Paul, +6000

10. LeBron James, +6000

11. Devin Booker, +6000

12. Jimmy Butler, +6500

13. DeMar DeRozan, +6500

14. Zach LaVine, +6500

15. James Harden, +7000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.