NFL MVP odds: Aaron Rodgers making late charge to repeat after Week 15 win

The last time someone repeated as NFL MVP it was Peyton Manning back in 2008 and 2009. There’s a shot Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers can pull off the feat in 2020 and 2021. A-Rod had another strong game in a close 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 15 to win the NFC North division title. It’s the Packs’ fourth straight division win and Green Bay controls its own destiny in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the conference this season. A large part of that is because Rodgers has been so masterful the past four weeks.

Let’s go over his NFL MVP odds heading into Week 16. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP odds: +125

Rodgers closed the gap on Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stumbled on SNF vs. the New Orleans Saints. It was looking like Brady would run away with the award considering the Bucs’ schedule, now it’s not a sure thing. Rodgers has overtaken Brady, and he has a strong chance of winning if he keeps this up and the Packers run the table to capture the top seed in the NFC. Rodgers threw 3 TDs on 268 passing yards in the win over Baltimore. If you took out the horrible opener vs. the Saints, Rodgers has thrown just 2 INTs over the past 12 games, in which he’s 11-1.

This is the time to get in on Rodgers to win MVP. The Packers have three games left and their opponents are the Browns, Vikings and Lions. Two of those games are very winnable and the other is against Cleveland, which will be on a short week and has dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak. So there’s a pretty good chance the Packers run the table and finish 14-3 on the season to get the top seed.

It’s hard to envision Rodgers struggling in these three games. He owns the Vikings and Lions and the Browns are sort of a mess. Get in on A-Rod now and enjoy the last three weeks.

