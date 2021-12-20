NFL MVP odds: Tom Brady gets shutout in Week 15, loses ground in MVP race

Tom Brady has had a big lead in the MVP race this season, but Week 15 narrowed that competition, as Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Jonathan Taylor all put up strong outings while Brady was shut down by the New Orleans Saints. We take a look at his MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 15.

Brady came into Week 15 as the clear favorite to win MVP at -150, while Rodgers was behind him at +600. But, getting shutout by the Saints and throwing for just 214 yards, no touchdowns and one interception has made the race for MVP much closer, especially after some strong Week 15 games from his competition.

Tom Brady MVP odds: +175

Brady has had trouble against Saints’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and that didn’t change in Week 15, as the Buccaneers lost 9-0. Brady hadn’t been shutout since 2006, which is a crazy stat, but shows you just how rare the Bucs Week 15 loss was. Getting beat by the Saints isn’t incredibly surprising, but the fact that the Bucs lost Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette to injuries, is a big deal.

If Brady is without those three key players for an extended amount of time, his MVP chances do take a hit. Thankfully, he doesn’t face the Saints defense again. He’ll take on the Panthers, Jets and Panthers again to finish out the season. Those are likely three wins for the Bucs, which means Brady should put up decent numbers and end the season at 13-4.

It looks like he’ll be in a competition with Rodgers for the award right now, but three weeks of football is an eternity. Rodgers is who I’d put money on at this point, as he has home games against the COVID-19 riddled Browns and Vikings and then gets a dome game against the Lions. As long as the Packers are still working for that No. 1 seed, Rodgers should put up good numbers.

