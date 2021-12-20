NFL MVP odds: It may be too late for Josh Allen to make case for award

Let’s be real, Josh Allen’s NFL MVP hopes probably died a few weeks ago. It’s not really to fault the Buffalo Bills QB, it isn’t easy competing with the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers at this point in his career. Allen has made too many mistakes and the Bills haven’t lived up to expectations this season. With three games to go, Allen is on the outside looking in and his hopes are dwindling despite a win in Week 15 over the Carolina Panthers.

Let’s take a look at his NFL MVP odds heading into Week 16. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen NFL MVP odds: +1600

Like we’ve said before, it’s probably too late for Allen to win MVP. He hasn’t had a season close to last year, when he was already behind Rodgers and Brady. That was when the Bills were 13-3 and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. This time around, the Bills will be fighting to make the postseason in a crowded AFC. Despite 3 TDs against the Panthers, Allen still had some slip ups and wasn’t better than Rodgers or even Patrick Mahomes or Jonathan Taylor. Allen will remain toward the top of the MVP odds but really doesn’t have much a shot.

The path for Allen to win MVP lies in Week 16 against the Patriots. Allen would need to have the game of his life in a win to overtake first place in the AFC East. Even after that, Allen would need help in the form of Rodgers and Brady struggling (you can also throw a few other players into this category). After that, the Bills would need to win out and take a top 2 seed again, which isn’t crazy to think of. Even then, it may not be enough. Allen shouldn’t be discouraged at all. His time will come.

