Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 15 Monday matchup: Raiders vs. Browns

As we continue Week 15 in the NFL, we have a doubleheader on Monday night, beginning with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Cleveland Browns at 5 p.m. ET. These two teams were suppose to play on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Raiders (6-7) have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Meanwhile, the Browns (7-6) have multiple starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list such as Jadeveon Clowney, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, and backup QB Case Keenum. As things currently stand, Nick Mullens would get the start. Below we’ll take a look at the odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Browns, Week 15 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Browns are three-point favorites. 63% of the handle and 51% of bets are being placed on the Browns to cover.

Is the public right? Cleveland is surprisingly listed as the favorite, despite having multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns will hope to activate Clowney, Mayfield, and Landry a few hours before game time. But if they can’t, then we should expect to see the Browns lean heavily on running backs Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson to make things easier for Mullens. Cleveland is 1-5 against the spread in their last six games and 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

As for the Raiders, they’ve struggled tremendously over the last month on both sides of the ball. Last week, Las Vegas’ defense gave up 48 points, making it the third time in five weeks that they’ve allowed 30 points or more. It’s tough to trust their offense too, which has been inconsistent. The Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last six games and 3-2 ATS this season as the road underdog. I’d lean towards the public here and go with the Browns.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 41. 64% of the handle and 74% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This game has the feeling that it could be low-scoring based on how bad the Raiders have played, along with the Browns missing key players on both sides. 41 seems like a low total, but I could see the Browns only scoring 15-20 points. I’m going to go against the public and take the under.

Betting the moneyline: The Browns are home favorites with moneyline odds at -135. Moneyline odds for the Raiders are at +135. 61% of the handle is on the Raiders to win and 53% of bets are on the Browns to win.

Is the public right? I think the public is right in this spot. Again, we know the Browns do not have a lot of their starting players on offense or defense. However, do you trust the Raiders on the road to play sound football? That’s a tough question to answer. With the Browns still having Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett, they should be able to squeak out a win as they are still in the hunt for the AFC North.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.