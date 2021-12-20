Best DFS lineup strategy for Raiders-Browns on Monday

The Cleveland Browns, or at least a bunch of dudes wearing Cleveland Browns uniforms as the team deals with a massive COVID outbreak, will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

All of these picks for Cleveland are tentative. This story will be updated as activations are made off the COVID list as kickoff gets closer.

Injuries

Cleveland has 23 players on the COVID list, including nine starters. Both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum are on it, as well as Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt, Jadeveon Clowney and Malik McDowell. So there’s a lot! On top of that, rookie CB Greg Newsome is out with a concussion.

For Vegas, DB Trayvon Mullen Jr. is out with a toe injury, TE Darren Waller is out with a knee injury and Denzel Perryman is out with an ankle issue.

Captain’s Chair

Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Let’s not beat around the bush here. Carr has not been great this season. But this game as a whole is pretty miserable from a DFS standpoint. While he’s struggled this season, there is good news — he tends to play well against the Browns. In his three games against Cleveland in his career, most recently in 2020, he’s averaging 298 yards and two scores per game.

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Fortunately for Cleveland, one of its better players will be able to go Monday night. Chubb is averaging nearly 100 yards per game on the ground and has also added a solid amount of production through the air, 112 yards on 12 catches. He’s a great safety net for whoever it is they roll out under center tonight.

Value Plays

D’Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns — $5,400

Johnson has struggled to find playing time as the third man up behind Chubb and Hunt. But when he has gotten opportunities to tote the rock, he’s thrived. In his two starts of the season, he has 99 and 146 yards on the ground and has a combined nine catches for 80 yards as well. He probably won’t start with Chubb still active, but he’s sure to get a good amount of carries in this one.

Foster Moreau, TE, Las Vegas Raiders — $3,800

The Vegas offense tends to run through its tight end, Darren Waller. But he won’t be available for this game as he deals with an injury, so Moreau is the next man up. He’s not nearly as dynamic as Waller, but he doesn’t have to be for managers to get solid value out of him. Stopping the tight end is the thing the Cleveland defense is worst at, ranking 21st in the NFL in fantasy points allowed. Moreau could have a big night.