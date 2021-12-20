NFL weather forecast for Raiders-Browns on Week 15 Monday night, what it means for fantasy and betting

This game should have played on Saturday, but COVID-19 hit the Browns hard, pushing the start two days to allow players to get negative tests and return to the team. The 7-6 Browns and the 6-7 Raiders both still have a shot at the playoffs, but every win from here on out is paramount.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Raiders vs. Browns on Week 16 MNF

Cleveland on December 20th can be awfully cold and windy, but this year it’s just going to be a little cold and windy. Temperatures should stay above freezing in the high 30s while the wind will be around 11 mph. I’d rather be sitting by the fire if I were there, but they shouldn’t have many troubles playing football.

Fantasy/betting implications

No real impacts on the game.