 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AP college basketball poll has Baylor No. 1, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, UCLA as Top Five

The Baylor Bears are once again atop college basketball after a key road win against Oregon.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler shoots the ball past Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena.&nbsp; Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears remain atop the AP Poll for the second consecutive week thanks to a 78-70 win over Oregon on Saturday in Eugene.

The Bears (10-0) have won 16-straight games including last season’s NCAA Tournament run to the national championship. With key wins over Villanova and Michigan State this season, they received 60 of the 61 first-place votes available.

The only other No. 1 vote actually went to the sixth-best team in the poll in the Arizona Wildcats. U of A is also undefeated at 11-0 and has key wins over Michigan and Illinois, but the rest of their schedule is pretty soft by Power Five school standards. But with Tennessee, USC, and UCLA their next three games between now and January 2nd, we’re likely to see them move one way or the other after their upcoming stretch.

The Providence Friars (11-1) and Wisconsin Badgers (9-2) join the poll for the first time. PC beat Wisconsin 63-58 in November, and also has wins over Texas Tech and Connecticut. Wisco’s only other loss is to No. 14 Ohio State, and with wins over No. 13 Houston and Indiana, they’re certainly worthy of inclusion here.

But with many games being canceled due to outbreaks of Covid-19, all schedules are subject to change at any time.

Here is the complete AP College Basketball Poll on December 20th:

College Basketball AP Poll December 20

Ranking Team Last week Conference Points (1st Place)
Ranking Team Last week Conference Points (1st Place)
1 Baylor (10-0) 1 Big 12 1,524 (60)
2 Duke (10-1) 2 Atlantic Coast 1,445
3 Purdue (10-1) 3 Big Ten 1,360
4 Gonzaga (9-2) 5 West Coast 1,313
5 UCLA (9-1) 4 Pacific 12 1,294
6 Arizona (11-0) 8 Pacific 12 1,230 (1)
7 Kansas (9-1) 7 Big 12 1,210
8 USC (12-0) 10 Pacific 12 937
9 Iowa State (11-0) 11 Big 12 926
10 Alabama (9-2) 6 Southeastern 897
11 Michigan State (9-2) 12 Big Ten 822
12 Auburn (10-1) 13 Southeastern 782
13 Houston (10-2) 14 American Athletic 780
14 Ohio State (8-2) 15 Big Ten 744
15 Seton Hall (9-2) 16 Big East 693
16 Texas (8-2) 17 Big 12 569
17 LSU (11-0) 19 Southeastern 542
18 Xavier (11-1) 22 Big East 469
19 Tennessee (8-2) 18 Southeastern 447
20 Kentucky (8-2) 21 Southeastern 428
21 Colorado State (10-0) 23 Mountain West 328
22 Providence (11-1) NR Big East 266
23 Villanova (7-4) 9 Big East 222
24 Wisconsin (9-2) NR Big Ten 182
25 Texas Tech (8-2) 25 Big 12 86

More From DraftKings Nation