AP college basketball poll has Baylor No. 1, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, UCLA as Top Five

The Baylor Bears remain atop the AP Poll for the second consecutive week thanks to a 78-70 win over Oregon on Saturday in Eugene.

The Bears (10-0) have won 16-straight games including last season’s NCAA Tournament run to the national championship. With key wins over Villanova and Michigan State this season, they received 60 of the 61 first-place votes available.

The only other No. 1 vote actually went to the sixth-best team in the poll in the Arizona Wildcats. U of A is also undefeated at 11-0 and has key wins over Michigan and Illinois, but the rest of their schedule is pretty soft by Power Five school standards. But with Tennessee, USC, and UCLA their next three games between now and January 2nd, we’re likely to see them move one way or the other after their upcoming stretch.

The Providence Friars (11-1) and Wisconsin Badgers (9-2) join the poll for the first time. PC beat Wisconsin 63-58 in November, and also has wins over Texas Tech and Connecticut. Wisco’s only other loss is to No. 14 Ohio State, and with wins over No. 13 Houston and Indiana, they’re certainly worthy of inclusion here.

But with many games being canceled due to outbreaks of Covid-19, all schedules are subject to change at any time.

Here is the complete AP College Basketball Poll on December 20th: