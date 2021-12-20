Ja Morant questionable to play Monday vs. Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant is questionable to play in Monday’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant has been sidelined since Thanksgiving week after suffering a knee injury. The questionable tag is a good sign Morant is close to returning, either on Monday night or soon after. Let’s break down the injury and how it impacts the NBA slate.

Ja Morant injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Morant’s return likely won’t have a big impact on the rest of the Grizzlies’ lineup right away. We can expect some sort of minutes limit on Morant if he is able to return against OKC. If that’s the case, we can still roll out Tyus Jones ($5,800), Desmond Bane ($6,100) and Dillon Brooks ($6,400) in tournaments. This is a very good matchup; it wasn’t too long ago Memphis set the record for margin of victory against the Thunder.

De’Anthony Melton and John Konchar become less viable with Morant back, though not right away. Morant will elevate most of the players around him, so using Bane, Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,700) in some sort of stack isn’t a bad option for Monday night. There are only six games on the slate due to postponements.