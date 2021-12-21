Best available quarterbacks on the Week 16 waiver wire

With only two games left in Week 15, it is a perfect time to see which quarterbacks are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday afternoon, we saw solid performances from Tyler Huntley and rookie Davis Mills, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season.

But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers with the semifinals approaching in the fantasy football playoffs. Below we will take a look at three quarterbacks on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Week 16 byes: None

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (20.7%)

Next up — at Tennessee

Garoppolo is still widely available in most ESPN fantasy leagues, which is surprising as he’s played consistent football over the last few weeks. In the Niners’ last five games, the veteran quarterback has eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game, which is perfect for a streaming quarterback.

Tyler Huntley, Ravens (4.9%)

Next up — at Cincinnati

If Baltimore is without Lamar Jackson for the second-straight week, then fantasy managers will be scrambling to pickup Huntley off of waivers. The second-year QB was outstanding in a one-point loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Huntley completed 70% of his passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also produced 73 rushing yards and two scores on the ground to give him 35.9 fantasy points. The former Utah standout has completed at least 70% of his passes in the last three games he’s played in.

Matt Ryan, Falcons (28.9%)

Next up — vs. Detroit

Ryan is only on this list because of his next matchup against the Detroit Lions. The veteran quarterback did not play bad against the Niners on Sunday, but he wasn’t great either as the Falcons’ offense squandered multiple red zone opportunities.

The veteran quarterback completed 59.4% of his passes for 236 yards, a touchdown, and 20 rushing yards (13.4 fantasy points). The Lions’ defense presents a tough challenge for Atlanta as they made life tough for the Cardinals’ offense on Sunday. However, the Falcons have a multitude of weapons in Cordarelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts, and Russell Gage.