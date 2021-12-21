How to watch UTSA vs. San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Frisco Bowl matchup between the UTSA Roadrunners and the San Diego State Aztecs. The game is set for Tuesday, December 21st at 7:30 p.m. ET.

UTSA (12-1, 7-1 Conference USA) had their best regular season in the decade-long history of the Roadrunners football program as they started out 11-0 and won the conference championship. San Diego State (11-2, 7-1 Mountain West) had a great regular season in Year 2 under head coach Brady Hoke, but the Aztecs were hammered in the conference title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Frisco Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

Date: Tuesday, December 21st

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: UTSA -135, San Diego State +115