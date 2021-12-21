 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UTSA vs. San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 Frisco Bowl between the UTSA Roadrunners and San Diego State Aztecs on ESPN.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: Boise State at San Diego State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Frisco Bowl matchup between the UTSA Roadrunners and the San Diego State Aztecs. The game is set for Tuesday, December 21st at 7:30 p.m. ET.

UTSA (12-1, 7-1 Conference USA) had their best regular season in the decade-long history of the Roadrunners football program as they started out 11-0 and won the conference championship. San Diego State (11-2, 7-1 Mountain West) had a great regular season in Year 2 under head coach Brady Hoke, but the Aztecs were hammered in the conference title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Frisco Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

Date: Tuesday, December 21st
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Stadium: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: UTSA -135, San Diego State +115

