How to watch Kent State vs. Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between the Kent State Golden Flashes and Wyoming Cowboys on ESPN.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: MAC Championship-Kent State vs Northern Illinois Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl matchup between the Kent State Golden Flashes and Wyoming Cowboys. The game is set for Tuesday, December 21st at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Kent State (7-6, 6-2 MAC) is coming off a loss in the conference championship game to the Northern Illinois Huskies, and Dustin Crum had another solid season as the team’s starter despite a poor defense. Wyoming (6-6, 2-6 Mountain West) lost their regular season finale but became bowl eligible the second-to-last game, and the Cowboys are led by their defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming

Date: Tuesday, December 21st
Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Stadium: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Wyoming -150, Kent State +130

