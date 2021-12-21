How to watch Kent State vs. Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl matchup between the Kent State Golden Flashes and Wyoming Cowboys. The game is set for Tuesday, December 21st at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Kent State (7-6, 6-2 MAC) is coming off a loss in the conference championship game to the Northern Illinois Huskies, and Dustin Crum had another solid season as the team’s starter despite a poor defense. Wyoming (6-6, 2-6 Mountain West) lost their regular season finale but became bowl eligible the second-to-last game, and the Cowboys are led by their defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming

Date: Tuesday, December 21st

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Wyoming -150, Kent State +130