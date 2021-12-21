What channel is UTSA vs. San Diego State on and what is game time for 2021 Frisco Bowl

Tuesday night football will feature the UTSA Roadrunners and San Diego State Aztecs, as they will close out fantastic seasons in the Frisco Bowl from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

UTSA (12-1, 7-1 Conference USA) had their best season since the program started playing football in 2011 as the Roadrunners got off to an 11-0 start and knocked off the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Conference USA Championship Game. Frank Harris is a big reason for the team’s success as he completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,906 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 565 yards with six touchdowns on the ground.

San Diego State (11-2, 7-1 Mountain West) fell short in their conference title game against the Utah State Aggies, but the Aztecs had a great regular season in their second season under former Michigan Wolverines head coach Brady Hoke. San Diego State has been a very one-sided team as they rank No. 6 in the opponent yards per play defensively, but they are No. 107 in that category offensively.

UTSA vs. San Diego State: 2021 Frisco Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, December 21st

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

UTSA is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making San Diego State a +115 underdog.