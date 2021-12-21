What channel is Kent State vs. Wyoming on and what is game time for 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Bowl

Weekday afternoon bowl games are taking over work day across America for the next couple weeks, and they will continue when the Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Wyoming Cowboys in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl from Boise, Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

Kent State (7-6, 6-2 MAC) lost to the Northern Illinois Huskies 41-23 in the conference title game but finished 7-5 in the regular season. The Golden Flashes are led by their offense with multi-year starter Dustin Crum at quarterback. The issue for Kent State has been defense, which ranks No. 105 in yards per play allowed to FBS opponents.

Wyoming (6-6, 2-6 Mountain West) lost two of their last three games to end their regular season, but the Cowboys will play in a bowl game for the fourth time over the last six years. Wyoming is much more of a defensive team and offensively, the Cowboys have run the ball on 61.6% of snaps, the 11th highest rate in the country.

Kent State vs. Wyoming Cowboys: 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, December 21st

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Wyoming is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 moneyline odds, making Kent State a +130 underdog.