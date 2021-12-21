Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The UTSA Roadrunners and San Diego State Aztecs both reached their conference championships, so they will play a 14th game when they get together for the Frisco Bowl from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The Roadrunners closed out the best season in program history with a Conference USA Championship, while the Aztecs fell short in the Mountain West title game.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch UTSA vs. San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, December 21st at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: UTSA -3

Point Total: 49.5

Moneyline: UTSA -135, San Diego State +115

Frisco Bowl Betting splits

UTSA: (66% of handle, 54% percent of bets)

San Diego State: (34% of handle, 46% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Under 49.5

San Diego State plays a style that is perfect for the under in this matchup. The Aztecs run the ball on 60% of their offensive snaps, which is the 17th highest rate, and UTSA runs 55.9% of the time. Additionally, San Diego State’s offense ranks No. 107 in yards per play against FBS opponents, and they come in at No. 6 defensively in opponent yards per play. This will be played at the Aztecs pace, so the under is the best way to make money in the Frisco Bowl.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.