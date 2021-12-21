Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

On Tuesday the Kent State Golden Flashes and Wyoming Cowboys will take to the Smurf Turf in Boise for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Cowboys (6-6, 2-6 Mountain West) have been struggling mightily after a strong start to the season. Wyoming has won just two of its last eight games. They also don’t tend to run away with games when they do win, with only two of their victories coming by more than one score. Their offense struggled, scoring just 23 points per game which ranks 100th in the nation. The defense is solid, though. They allow an average of about 22 points per contest, which ranks 37th in the nation.

Kent State (7-6, 6-3 MAC) is in the opposite position from Wyoming. Their offense has helped the team stay afloat, scoring over 32 points per game. The defense has dragged them down at times, allowing an average of 35 points per contest, which ranks 119th out of 130 teams in the country. Still, QB Dustin Crum has enough firepower around him to put up a fight against the stout Cowboys defense.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Kent State vs. Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, December 18th at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Wyoming -3.5

Point Total: 59

Moneyline: Wyoming -150, Kent State +130

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Betting splits

Kent State: (50% of handle, 46% percent of bets)

Wyoming: (50% of handle, 54% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Wyoming -3.5

They say defense wins championships and only one of these teams really plays defense. The Cowboys should see more offensive production than usual against a weak Kent State defense, so hopefully that’s enough to secure them the win by four or more points.

Analysis

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.