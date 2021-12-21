How to watch Washington vs. Eagles NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Tuesday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Washington is coming off a brutal late loss to the Cowboys, which gives Dallas some breathing room in the NFC East. Taylor Heinicke should be good to go in this one after picking up a late injury in Week 14 but the real question is with WR Terry McLaurin, who is in concussion protocol. Washington’s COVID outbreak will hopefully be under control by the time this game kicks off.

The Eagles are still in the hunt in the NFC for the division and a playoff spot, but Jalen Hurts’ availability will be in question. The quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury. Philadelphia’s backfield should be substantially healthier, and the skill players should be able to get loose against this defense. If Hurts is in, the Eagles have the potential to put up a big number here.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Eagles -275, Washington +220