Jalen Hurts injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

After being a limited participant in practice early last week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been a full go at practice over last few days and appears to be a lock to start on Tuesday night against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy football impact: Jalen Hurts (ankle)

Hurts did not play in the Eagles’ Week 13 game against the New York Jets due to an ankle injury that he suffered the previous week against the Giants. The dual-threat quarterback struggled against the Giants’ defense, completing a season-low 45.2% of his passes for 129 yards and three interceptions. Hurts also had 77 yards on eight carries, which softened the blow for fantasy managers who started him.

The second-year quarterback scored 6.86 fantasy points in that loss, but should bounce back against a decimated Washington Football Team defense. This season, the Football Team has allowed 21.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.