How to watch Seahawks vs. Rams NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Tuesday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Seahawks have stormed back into the playoff picture after grabbing wins in the last two weeks. Seattle’s offense is still looking to get clicking, although the signs were good against the Texans. Rashaad Penny, who has been considered a bust, finally had a big game and could be lead running back once again. Russell Wilson will be the key for this division clash.

The Rams got a great road win over the Cardinals Monday before dealing with a COVID outbreak over the course of the week. LA appears to be getting some key players back after a tweak in the protocols, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Darrell Henderson. The Rams are still in position for the top seed in the NFC but need some help elsewhere.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Seahawks vs. Rams

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Rams -280, Seahawks +225