How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the December 21st episode

NXT 2.0 comes onto your screens once again tonight with another live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The developmental brand begins to wrap up the year while building towards the special New Year’s Evil episode on January 4. On tonight’s show, we should see a long-running rivalry finally come to an end.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Tonight’s show will feature a street fight between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, a match that should be the final blowoff to this friends-tuned-enemies feud. Kai was upset by Cora Jade last week and was promptly attacked by Gonzalez after the match. We’ll see who comes out victorious in this one.

We continue to get more fallout from War Games and are starting to set things in motion for 2022 and potentially New Year’s Evil in a few weeks. Following a victory over Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong last week, Bron Breakker was attacked by NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. These two will most likely meet one more time for the belt in two weeks. Meanwhile, Tony D’Angelo and Pete Dunne have had beef since being on opposing sides during War Games and they’ll meet in a one-on-one match tonight.

Also, Dexter Lumis will face Trick Williams in one-on-one action. Lumis is destined to get revenge on Williams and North American Champion Carmelo Hayes after they broke his hand a few months back.